Trump critics are truly uninformed. Sad. Here’s how they can change that.

Re “God help us if ‘President Trump’ becomes reality” letter by Nick Siotka.
The author of the article, who stated that he was born before WWII, paints Donald Trump as a “demagogue that would put us back before WWII.”
I also was born before WWII and would like to note that our current president, Barack Obama, has cut our troop levels back to the WWII level. Does he think that makes everyone feel secure? Does this mean Siotka will vote for Hillary Clinton?
Before he does, I would recommend that he and everyone else read the NPR article from June 21, “Clinton Scandals: A Guide from Whitewater to the Clinton Foundation.”
Also read the article from The Atlantic dated June 10: “From Whitewater to Benghazi.”
NPR is supposed to be unbiased. Shame on us if we do not educate ourselves.
(PS: My hope is that the “Opinions Coordinator” for The Sun News allows this article to be published.)
Jim Skalski, Conway
