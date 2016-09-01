God help us if ‘President Trump’ becomes a reality

I have never written a letter to the editor, but I do so now because of Donald Trump. If he is elected, I will leave the country in which I was born.
I was born before WWII, and this country was isolationist. Then the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and we were at war. Trump wants the same thing. He is wrong, and that’s why he is wrong for this country.
Wake up, America. Do not let this demagogue put us back before WWII.
First of all, the Trump supposed policy on illegal immigrants is false. Does he not know there are federal quotas on immigration? He does not do his research that the immigrants here illegally pay taxes. The people who work for companies that pay them and withhold income and Social Security taxes from their paychecks do not file returns.
Secondly, Trump is promising everything. He is God in his mind. He is also an isolationist. Hitler espoused the same thing Trump is advocating. He is a liar and a cheat. How do the Republicans run the country if there is no tax income?
Lastly, the Trump surrogates have tunnel vision and they are rude. The people who voted for Trump are dupes. The biggest dupe is Mike Pence; he should know better!
Nick Siotka, Longs
Comments