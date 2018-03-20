You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Weather

Weather service: 'Storms will start firing up' mid-afternoon

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 07:57 AM

The National Weather Service says storms are expected Tuesday afternoon as a warm front pushes north.

"As it does that, it'll bring some juicier air for storms to develop," said NWS Forecaster Doug Hoehler. "As the afternoon goes on, they may get stronger and reach severe."

Possible severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes are possible, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

With the heavy rain, ponding of water on poorly drained roads and low-lying areas is possible, the NWS reports.

Strong to severe storms are possible over the waters this afternoon and evening, according to the update. There will be a small craft advisory from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Storms are expected from east of Florence to the coast, Hoehler said, and will be moving "pretty quickly."

"Towards sunset they should be dying down," he said.

Today's high will be about 76, with wind gusts up to 22 mph, according to the NWS.

There will be a chance of rain Wednesday and a high of 52, NWS reports.

Though storms will settle down after this evening, freezing temperatures will hit Thursday and Friday, Hoehler said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

