World's largest sea turtles popping up in South Carolina waters

As the world's largest sea turtles are showing up along South Carolina's coast, boaters are urged to be on the lookout for the "gentle giants."
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted on Facebook warning the public to pay attention as they go boating because leatherback sea turtles are endangered.
Officials say the turtles have been swimming in nearshore waters following food sources such as cannonball jellies.
Anyone who sees injured or dead sea turtles is asked to call the 24/7 wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
