Pence, allies highlight economic growth, Trump connection at McMaster rally at CCU

Vice President Mike Pence touted S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's connections to the Trump administration and record on economic issues at a campaign stop in the Grand Strand on Saturday.
Pence, who spoke alongside McMaster at a rally at Coastal Carolina University, praised McMaster's record since taking over as governor when former Gov. Nikki Haley became the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
McMaster, who is seeking another term, is facing a runoff against Greenville businessman John Warren for the nomination Tuesday.
"The American Dream is coming back for everybody," Pence said. The vice president specifically cited job growth in South Carolina during McMaster's tenure and how it has contributed to the country's bottom line.
"Unemployment hasn't been this low in 50 years," he said.
Pence also addressed the Trump administration’s record, including tax reform and the repeal of the individual mandate aspect of Obamacare.
"We cut out the heart of Obamacare," Pence said.
He did not specifically address the recent controversy over the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border, but he did mention the Trump administration’s plan to construct a barrier there. That led to chants of "build that wall" among the crowd.
He emphasized that McMaster has been lockstep with the Trump administration.
"He's been shoulder to shoulder with this president," Pence said.
McMaster has embraced his connection to the Trump administration throughout his campaign. Trump will campaign with him at a Monday rally in Columbia.
"Mike Pence and Donald Trump are a wonderful team for the United States of America," McMaster said.
Pence and McMaster were joined by other South Carolina Republicans, including Rep. Tom Rice, Rep. Joe Wilson and McMaster's running mate, Pamela Evette.
Rice, who represents the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, focused on the connections between the McMaster and Trump administrations' policies and local issues. He repeatedly mentioned their support for his work to fund the expansion of Interstate 73.
"Everybody wants to dwell on the sensational and the negative, that's all you hear about, but there are so many positive things coming from these relationships," Rice said.
Everyone who spoke encouraged voters to turn out for the runoff and encourage others to vote.
"Friends don't let friends vote alone," Pence said.
Another common thread was concern for S.C. Rep. Katie Arrington, a Trump ally who is the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in District One. Arrington was severely injured in a car wreck Friday night. Saturday's event began with a prayer for Arrington, and Pence said he spoke to Arrington's husband about her condition. Pence also praised Arrington's Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, for suspending campaign activities out of respect for her condition.
McMaster faced multiple challengers in the Republican primary before winding up in a runoff with Warren, who campaigned on the campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College earlier Saturday. Warren, who has never held elected office, has compared himself to Trump throughout his campaign.
Any registered voters who voted in the Republican primary or who didn't vote in either party's primary are eligible to vote in Tuesday's runoff.
Comments