How traffic is about to get even worse at a new Myrtle Beach-area stoplight

Some residents are not happy with the new traffic light at Ten Oaks Middle School on Carolina Forest Boulevard that became operational this week, and school hasn’t even started.
Carolina Forest resident Mike Lester posted about the traffic on the Residents of Carolina Forest Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying the trafic light had caused traffic to back up a half-mile.
“(I) really didn’t think it would be this bad,” Lester said in a Facebook message. “As far as the county doing anything, other than making Carolina Forest (Boulevard) a four-lane road like it should’ve been when they first started developing, I don’t see a good answer.”
Deputy County Engineer Andrew Markunas said in an email that the light would be fully-functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The signal was placed into operation this week because teachers and other school staff are currently working in the building — and because this additional time allows for adjustments to the signal before school starts for the students next week,” he said.
Lester said he thought the problem could get worse when school starts, but Markunas said traffic is always heavy during the first two weeks of school and the timing of the light would be adjusted by engineers as needed.
“We've noticed that school traffic has tended to settle into a routine pattern shortly after Labor Day,” he said. “I expect that the same will hold true for traffic associated with the new middle school on Carolina Forest Boulevard.”
