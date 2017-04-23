Coroner identifies woman killed in Little River Neck Road collision

The victim of a fatal two-car collision on Little River Neck Road has been identified as 51-year-old Christina Tessier of North Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Tessier was not wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma suffered in the crash that happened around 7:35 p.m. at 3900 Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach.
A member of The Sun News witnessed the crash and what appeared to be a head-on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Ford Escape. Another woman was transported to the hospital after being confined to her vehicle.
Lanes on Little River Neck Road were closed for nearly three hours Saturday night as crews worked to investigate the wreck.
The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.
