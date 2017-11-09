A flyer with the words “It’s okay to be white” was found at Coastal Carolina University Monday.
‘IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE’ flyer found at CCU sparks investigation

By Christian Boschult And Michaela Broyles

cboschult@thesunnews.com, mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 09, 2017 10:44 AM

A flyer with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” in capital letters was found on the door of the Wall Building on Coastal Carolina University on Monday, according to a Facebook post.

“I’m still shocked that this was posted and CCU has been very quiet about it ever since this surfaced,” said Ian Brooking, a junior at the university.

A post from a Facebook page called Social Justice Research Initiative showed the poster taped to a door.

In a statement, university spokesperson Martha Hunn said that “several pieces of paper bearing the referenced statement were posted at various locations on campus. It appears to be part of a national social media campaign.”

Other flyers with the same language on them have been popping up in other schools around the country, according to the Washington Post, which reported that the trend was started by a series of messages in the online chat room 4chan.

The Post reported that the idea was that media coverage would draw attention to the posters.

The phrase has also sparked a discussion on twitter.

Hunn said that school policy prohibits flyers being posted without permission, and that they may only be posted on bulletin boards.

“Once University officials were made aware of the matter, it was turned over to the CCU Department of Public Safety,” Hunn said. “Public Safety is now reviewing film, license tag readers, and a photo of the individual who posted the signs. If investigators are able to identify the individual, the University will determine the appropriate steps to be taken.”

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

