Academic Honors

Rachel K. Duda, of Murrells Inlet graduates from Western New England University
Rachel Duda graduated cum laude from Western New England University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Pharmaceutical Business. The undergraduate ceremony was held on Saturday, May 20, in the Alumni Healthful Living Center. Approximately 600 students received degrees and several ROTC Cadets were commissioned as officers.
Local students named to President's List at Clemson University
The following local students were named to the President's List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester: Savanna R. Altman of Conway, Henry B. Best II of Conway, Jessica McCall Cannon of Conway, Chloe Rains Jones of Conway, Zachary Jones of Conway, Dylan R. Jordan of Conway, Cameron Kimo Maluhialan Keats of Conway, Guy Christian Powell of Conway, Xiang Li of Galivants Ferry, Halli N. Daniel of Georgetown, Bryce A. Dechamplain of Georgetown, Sarah W. Hutto of Georgetown, Allison Patrice Parris of Georgetown, Rebekah O. Parsons of Georgetown, Savanna R. Altman of Conway, Henry B. Best II of Conway.
Nathaniel James Beasley of Little River, Mitchell Reed Bowser of Little River, Evan Slade Ward of Little River, Madison M. Boggs of Loris, Bethany Hope Burnette of Murrells Inlet, Lauren Carolyn Cribb of Murrells Inlet, Philip Ryan Frandino of Murrells Inlet, Shannon E. Gurreri of Murrells Inlet, Kyle P. Barry of Myrtle Beach, Luke X. Bauerle of Myrtle Beach, Tyler E. Berkey of Myrtle Beach, Philip A. Blayton of Myrtle Beach, Michael J. Brooks of Myrtle Beach, Courtney Nicole Cecala of Myrtle Beach, Biraj Dahal of Myrtle Beach, Sarah S. Daniels of Myrtle Beach, Matthew D. Dierksheide of Myrtle Beach, Anna G. Dunsford of Myrtle Beach, Mary D. Guest of Myrtle Beach, Anna E. Lark of Myrtle Beach, Brandon R. Mcintyre of Myrtle Beach.
Marianna E. Painter of Myrtle Beach, Tolley Isabelle Rice of Myrtle Beach, William M. Schmidt of Myrtle Beach, Carly Gray Sincavitch of Myrtle Beach, Melanie-Rose Stefanchik of Myrtle Beach, Rachel W. Turbeville of Myrtle Beach, William C. White of Myrtle Beach, Jaymie Allison Danford of North Myrtle Beach, Taylor N. Gerland of North Myrtle Beach, Joseph G. Kelley of North Myrtle Beach, Shane A. Ragusa of North Myrtle Beach, Grace Patricia Barnett of Pawleys Island, Jordan E. Brown of Pawleys Island, James T. Burdette of Pawleys Island, Guerry Elliott Green Jr. of Pawleys Island, Richard Brison Hood of Pawleys Island, Catharine A. Lindsay of Pawleys Island, Holly Marie Mettlen of Pawleys Island, Mary K. Mueller of Pawleys Island, Marci Jo Cui Hogue of Surfside Beach, and Margaret L. Scalise of Surfside Beach.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
Local students named to Dean's List at Clemson University
The following local students were named to Dean's List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester: Dylan Benjamin Bagnal of Aynor, Annie R. Doyle of Aynor, Alexis Caroline Holt of Aynor, Benjamin Stone Holt of Aynor, Rabon A. Johnson of Aynor, Spencer Benton Causey of Conway, Jonathan T. Dillard of Conway, Juleian M. Edwards of Conway, Torrance A. Evans of Conway, Kirby E. Groome of Conway, Ashlyn Paige Hardwick of Conway, Samuel J. Immediato of Conway, Courtney Leanna Johnson of Conway, Jacob W. Livingston of Conway, Gregory Harrison Roberts of Conway, Abel B. Wilson of Conway, Michaela Leighanne Harleston of Georgetown, Madeline G. Hemmingsen of Georgetown, Christine H. Humowitz of Georgetown, James A. Jordan of Georgetown, Casey B. Lucas of Georgetown, Victoria Grace Perrow of Georgetown, Nicholas J. Query of Georgetown, Dominick J. Gabriele of Little River, Lana N. Gore of Little River, Alex Nicholas Houghtaling of Little River.
Kyle C. Cooper of Longs, Marxie Desiree Antonov of Murrells Inlet, Briana Cacace of Murrells Inlet, William L. Curtis of Murrells Inlet, Natalie C. Feagin of Murrells Inlet, Briana M. Knight of Murrells Inlet, Thomas R. Mccoy of Murrells Inlet, Maggie Malone Nelson of Murrells Inlet, Charlotte Mcmillan Owens of Murrells Inlet, Alisha Nicole Rice of Murrells Inlet, Patrick H. Saber of Murrells Inlet, Justin Patrick Seningen of Murrells Inlet, Connor Parrott Young of Murrells Inlet, Amelia R. Antonucci of Myrtle Beach, Wayne B. Bauerle Jr. of Myrtle Beach, Ryan A. Beale of Myrtle Beach, Lindsay E. Bjerken of Myrtle Beach, Benjamin David Brooks of Myrtle Beach, Nicole R. Campbell of Myrtle Beach, Kyle W. Campbell of Myrtle Beach, Jeffrey D. Chu of Myrtle Beach, Andrew J. Conklin of Myrtle Beach, Thomas Anthony Curci of Myrtle Beach, Bryson Keith Daniels of Myrtle Beach, Joseph A. Desjardins of Myrtle Beach, Jacob M. Deskins of Myrtle Beach, Nathan Patrick Foster of Myrtle Beach, Emily A. Godbold of Myrtle Beach, Michelle Guo of Myrtle Beach, James M. Heaton of Myrtle Beach, Kimberlee P. Hotzelt of Myrtle Beach, Micah A. James of Myrtle Beach, Joshua L. Johnson of Myrtle Beach, Ashley B. Kahn of Myrtle Beach.
Katie Ann Kowalski of Myrtle Beach, Effie K. Lambrinos of Myrtle Beach, Filip Robert Leszczynski of Myrtle Beach, Alison Grace Markley of Myrtle Beach, Alexander W. Matyas of Myrtle Beach, Zachary W. McMillan of Myrtle Beach, Erick John Elamparo Mortel of Myrtle Beach, Julie Ann Nierstedt of Myrtle Beach, William D. Panos of Myrtle Beach, Rickell L. Park of Myrtle Beach, Nicholas Vincent Silvestri of Myrtle Beach, Ashley L. Sitarik of Myrtle Beach, Morgan L. Smith of Myrtle Beach, Noah C. Thomas of Myrtle Beach, Jared L. Tompkins of Myrtle Beach, Jake D. Wastler of Myrtle Beach, Emily A. Fulmer of North Myrtle Beach, Mallory Ann Johnson of North Myrtle Beach, Benjamin Craig Lucas of North Myrtle Beach, Sharlen Nguyen of North Myrtle Beach, William R. Watson of North Myrtle Beach, Parker D. Brinson of Pawleys Island, Sarah Ashley Cook of Pawleys Island, Ashlyn E. Cooper of Pawleys Island, Erin Ellis Courtright of Pawleys Island, Elizabeth Ann Farmer of Pawleys Island, Shannon Rose Gallagher of Pawleys Island, Madison Claire Homnick of Pawleys Island.
Chandler Renee Horton of Pawleys Island, Samuel Luis Insignares of Pawleys Island, Kareena V. Patel of Pawleys Island, Rachel E. Staats of Pawleys Island, Nicholas B. Streiffert of Pawleys Island, Cory Lee Cox of Surfside Beach, Finn Cohill Melko of Surfside Beach, Emma Page Parker of Surfside Beach.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Xingxing Shi Graduates from University at Albany
UAlbany congratulates Xingxing Shi of Myrtle Beach who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology in Spring 2017.
Laraway, of Surfside Beach, named to the Dean's List at Stevenson
Stevenson University student Sean Laraway is honored for being named to the Spring 2017 Semester Dean's List. Students who earn the Dean's List honor must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of a 3.50 or better.
Wofford College student Ashley Hepburn inducted into Sigma Tau Delta
Ashley Marie Hepburn, a member of the class of 2019, was inducted into Sigma Tau Delta on May 10, 2017. Hepburn is from Conway.
Sigma Tau Delta, the international English Honor Society, was founded in May 1924 at Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell, South Dakota, by Professor Judson Q. Owen. Its central purpose is to confer distinction upon outstanding students of the English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies. Sigma Tau Delta also recognizes the accomplishments of professional writers who have contributed to the fields of language and literature.
Gasque graduates from basic military training
U.S. Air Force Airman Kevin R. Gasque graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Gasque is the son of Raymondann and Kevin A. Duncan of Georgetown, S.C.
He is a 2016 graduate of Waccamaw High School, Pawleys Island, S.C.
Black graduates from basic military training
U.S. Air Force Airman Britton K. Black graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Black is the granddaughter of Richard A. Black of Loris.
She is a 2015 graduate of Loris High School, Loris.
Steven Mihalik Earns Graduate Degree from SUNY New Paltz
Steven Mihalik of Carolina Shores, N.C. was one of more than 200 SUNY New Paltz graduate students who earned advanced degrees and certificates during the spring 2017 semester.
