CCU cheerleaders fight back against ‘unprecedented’ suspension

The attorney for Coastal Carolina University cheerleaders who were suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation is speaking out via a press release.
“Last week, Coastal Carolina University took unprecedented measures against the entire cheerleading team, based solely on unsubstantiated accusations,” said attorney Amy Lawrence, who represents five team members.
“I am shocked and saddened to see these girls become victims of these baseless claims from an anonymous source,” she said. “Even more disheartening is that these girls were not permitted due process in their own defense to show just how outlandish and ridiculous these allegations truly are.
“The Coastal Carolina Cheerleading team is full of bright, athletic, good, teal-bleeding women and men who genuinely love their school,” she said. “I look forward to working on behalf of these girls to defend and uphold their integrity and bring the truth to light.”
