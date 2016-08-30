Police jail man who allegedly poured bleach on assault, robbery victim

Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault and home invasion that happened Aug. 18.
Robert Lee Myers Jr. of Myrtle Beach was arrested by police and charged with burglary first degree, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police responded to a call of the assault and home invasion at a residence on 7th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 18. The victim had walked onto her front porch to turn off a light when Myers, armed with a knife, assaulted her with his fists and threatened to kill her, according to police reports.
The victim was forced inside her home where she was sexually assaulted and tied up with electric cords. After rummaging through the victim’s purse and personal items, he untied her and poured bleach on her, demanding she scrub her body with it. When Myers allegedly went out to rummage through the victim’s car, she was able to escape and run, naked, to police officers who were patrolling the area.
Gloves found at the crime scene were tested for DNA, which matched that of Myers, according to a police report.
Comments