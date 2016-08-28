Liquor store thief fled with cash, but left something behind

A burglar broke-in through a roof of a liquor store and fled with a cash drawer, a shop owner told police on Saturday.
Myrtle Beach police were called to Giff’s Liquor at 1490 S. Kings Hwy. at 2:40 a.m. in response to an alarm activation at the business. The store’s owner, who met police at the scene, said it looked like the thief gained access to the locked business through a roof fan.
The store’s cash drawer was missing and the back door to the business was open when officers arrived, according to an incident report. The owner told police the drawer contained $150.
Bottles of liquor were damaged in a back room, according to the report. Police recovered a glove found at the scene and the business owner says it wasn’t there when he locked up.
The burglary remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver
