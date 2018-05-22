She 'didn't feel like cleaning': Kids removed after bugs, animal feces found in home

Trash, bugs, no bed space and a floor covered in animal urine and feces.
Those were just some of the conditions Horry County police say two children were found living in at a Socastee home on Monday.
Authorities were called to that home after a Department of Social Services case manager asked officers to check it out due to reports of a "strange odor that was possibly drug related," an incident report states.
After authorities searched the home to determine if it was suitable for children to live in, they ended up arresting 44-year-old Jenny Paradis along with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Joshua Vaught, who both lived in the home, according to the report.
On the porch of the home, there was a "vehicle drive shaft, piles of trash with maggots and a large pile of cat litter that contained feces," the report says. "It should be noted that there was a strong odor of cat urine while standing outside near the front porch."
Police say there were also "several" cats freely walking in and out of the home through a hole in the kitchen window.
When they walked inside, officers say there was no air conditioning and that the floor was "covered in animal urine and feces."
"The house was full of various insects. There were several animals in the home that were in poor condition, to include a pit bull, wild squirrel and a cat with an infected wound on its head," the report said.
The report says the kitchen was full of dirty dishes, covered in bugs and trash was "everywhere."
"There was no floor space (or bed space) visible in the bedroom where the children slept, due to dirty clothes and trash," an officer wrote in the report. "The odor was unbearable."
When officers were speaking with the couple about the "poor living conditions," Vaught told them they have been living in those conditions since October 2017, according to the report.
Police say Paradis agreed that the children should not be living there, but told officers "she just didn't feel like cleaning due to being tired."
Officers noticed the children were covered in bites and sores, appeared to be dirty and that there were "apparently bed bugs in the home and possibly fleas."
"Both victims stated that they do bathe but sometimes the bathroom is full of spiders," the report states.
The children were taken into emergency protective custody and will be receiving medical treatment.
Online records show police charged the couple with two counts of child neglect each. Paradis also faces a mistreatment of animals charge. Both remain in jail as of Tuesday evening with no bail set.
