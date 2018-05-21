He took one last huff when police opened his car door in a NMB parking lot, cops say

A 60-year-old man was charged after police say he was found "semi-conscious and huffing Dust-Off cans" in his vehicle at the Salvation Army, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.
Police went to 400 Main Street just about 4 p.m. Friday after reports of a disorderly person. Officers said they found a man passed out in his vehicle in the back parking lot and allegedly huffing cans. The man was "grossly intoxicated," police said.
While an officer opened the man's door to get the keys, the suspect put a can up to his mouth and began huffing, a report said. The suspect was detained and EMS was called to the scene, police said.
Officers did sobriety tests after seeing the man sway and have a difficult time standing up, a report said.
Daniel Sharrow, of North Myrtle Beach, is charged with unlawful use of hydrocarbons and public disorderly conduct.
Police said eight cans were found in and around Sharrow's vehicle. The man was not taken to the hospital, the report said.
