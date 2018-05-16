Man films shooting at Myrtle Beach gas station

A video posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon shows a man firing shots from a handgun at another man on Kings Highway in central Myrtle Beach.
18-year-old Aaron Culp, of Myrtle Beach, posted the video to Twitter shortly before 2 p.m., writing, "Just witnessed this in myrtle beach."
In the video, a man is seen walking into a BP gas station at Kings Highway and 15th Avenue South.
"That guy got a gun in his pants," someone says in the video. "He's about to go in there and rob that place."
The victim follows the suspect out, and then the suspect is seen firing two shots before fleeing to a nearby pickup truck.
Myrtle Beach police released a brief statement Wednesday afternoon. Capt. Joey Crosby said, "Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are currently conducting an investigation in the area of 15th Ave S and Yaupon Drive regarding a report of a discharge of a weapon."
He added, "Officers have learned that no one was injured as a result of this incident. Initial information leads officers to believe that the victim and suspect know each other. Investigators and Crime Scene officers are on scene and continue to investigate this incident."
A resident on the street Ashley Hoover who lives two houses down from the gas station said, "I hate to see this, but in the back of my mind it's possible. I'm not surprised, honestly."
