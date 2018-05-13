Three brothers charged with fighting after North Myrtle Beach shooting, police say

North Myrtle Beach police charged three brothers with fighting after one person was shot in the hand early Sunday morning, according to a summary report.
Calvin Sweeney and William Sweeney, both of Florence, and Obrien Sweeney, of Timmonsville, were charged with fighting. Calvin Sweeney was also charged with interfering with police.
Officers responded to 501 Banyon Place in North Myrtle Beach Plantation about 3 a.m. in reference to an alleged shooting, the report said. Two suspects were lying on the ground outside the front of the house and were detained, authorities said.
Police found another suspect, Calvin Sweeney, who was "grossly intoxicated, and the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the hand, on a stairwell landing, the report said. The suspect refused to "move down to the ground floor" and pushed an officer who tried to grab his arm, according to officers. Sweeney was "removed from the steps" and placed in handcuffs, the report said.
Witnesses told police the brothers got into a physical fight in the living room and the victim came downstairs to break up the fight, police said. William Sweeney then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and left the house, the report said.
The victim went back upstairs and witnesses said William Sweeney returned with a silver pistol by his side, authorities said. After hearing the suspect had a gun, the victim allegedly came back downstairs with his pistol, police said.
Obrien Sweeney and Calvin Sweeney met the victim on the stairwell and a "struggle ensued," officers said. The firearm accidentally discharged during the struggle, striking the victim in the hand, according to the report.
Officers couldn't find the weapon that William Sweeney allegedly had, the report said. The victim declined to press charges, police said.
North Beach Plantation Management and Security were advised of the situation and they ejected the group from the residence, officers said.
