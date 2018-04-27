She was sunbathing at a NMB condo. When she looked up, she had to call police

As a 69-year-old woman was trying to catch some rays by a pool Thursday afternoon, an unknown man interrupted her relaxation time when he began masturbating in front of her.
North Myrtle Beach police were called to 4305 S. Ocean Blvd. — the Seafarer Condos — around 3 p.m. for a report of indecent exposure, according to an incident report.
The woman told an officer she was sunbathing at the pool when an unknown man wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts entered the pool deck.
She said she put a towel over her face and began sunbathing more, when she looked up again to see the same man wearing "flower print shorts on the picnic table masturbating," the report states.
Police say the woman then told the man she was calling the police, and "attempted to get a picture."
The man took off running once she said she was contacting authorities.
The suspect is described in the report as a white man with dark hair, weighing around 180 pounds and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of Friday afternoon.
