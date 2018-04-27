CCU football starter charged with DUI

A Coastal Carolina University football player listed as a starter for the 2018 season has been arrested for driving under the influence, online records show.
South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Preston Ellsworth Carey around 4:15 a.m. Friday, according to jail records.
Carey is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior cornerback from Hagerstown, Maryland, university records say.
He played in all 12 team games in 2017, starting five and leading the Chanticleers with 10 pass break-ups while adding two of the team's five interceptions and 27 total tackles.
Associate athletic director for media relations Mike Cawood said Friday morning the university's athletic department is looking into the matter.
"The University is aware of the arrest, and is still gathering information regarding the matter," said CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn via email.
The Sun News reached out to SCHP and no additional details regarding Carey's arrest were immediately available.
