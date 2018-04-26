Charles Durant talks about the shooting death of his son Charles Edward Durant II. The 20-year-old was shot and killed in Loris Tuesday night. Jason Lee
Man wanted in connection to Loris murder is driving silver minivan, police said

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 26, 2018 01:09 PM

Horry County police say a man believed to be driving a silver 2005 Kia Sedona is wanted in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Durant II.

Tyshawn "Smoke" Brown, 25, of Loris, is wanted in connection to the murder, which happened on Church and Spring streets in Loris on Tuesday night, police said.

Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Brown is believed to be driving a South Carolina-registered vehicle with license tag 5929MG, authorities said.

Horry County Police work the scene of a shooting where one was killed along Church Street in Loris on Tuesday, April 24. Alex Lang

Charles Edward Durant II, 20, of Green Sea, was pronounced dead at the scene, said deputy coroner Tony Hendrick.

Two victims were in a vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection, said Krystal Dotson, police spokeswoman. A police report said the victims were in a green pickup truck. An unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the vehicle, Dotson said.

One victim was found dead and a woman victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Dotson said. The victim's condition is unknown.

By 12:30 a.m. police officers left the scene. Several neighbors said they didn't have details about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

