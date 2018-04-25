Her newborn tested positive for opiates and other drugs, police say

An 18-year-old faces a child neglect charge after police say her newborn tested positive for opiates, cocaine and marijuana.

Conway police charged Miranda Lee Costello, of Conway, with unlawful neglect of a child, online records show. She was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

On Feb. 1, a Department of Social Services employee met with an officer at the Conway Police Department to drop off paperwork, according to an incident report.

The employee told the officer Costello tested positive for marijuana before her baby was born, police said.

When DSS received the drug results from the baby's meconium — an infant's first poop — it tested positive for opiates, cocaine and marijuana, the report states.

DSS created a safety action plan for the baby, who was placed into the care of another person.