2 from Myrtle Beach charged in connection with hiding drug overdose victim's body

Two Myrtle Beach men have been charged in connection with an opioid overdose that left a victim dead, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Charles Rayford Hunt Jr, 40, is charged in a multi-count indictment with misprision of felony in connection with concealing the distribution of cocaine and heroin, the use of which resulted in death, a released said.
The indictment alleges that Hunt disposed of a victim's body, who had overdosed, and he did not tell authorities in January 2017, the release said.
Hunt is also charged with aiding and abetting the possession of the drugs that led to the overdose.
A second suspect, Jose Anthony Ortiz, 38, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with misprision of felony in his role in destroying the personal effects of the overdose victim, the release said.
The maximum penalty Hunt and Ortiz could receive if found guilty is a $250,000 fine and/or three years in prison.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
