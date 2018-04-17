Attorney: Beach vacation ended by shooting at Myrtle Beach Waffle House

A 22-year-old faces several charges in what his attorney described as an "accidental" shooting outside of a Myrtle Beach Waffle House on Sunday.

Dalayn Barber turned himself in to Myrtle Beach Police on Monday afternoon and he was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, brandishing/displaying a firearm ostentatiously, discharging a firearm within city limits and obstruction of justice.

Myrtle Beach Judge Clifford Welsh set Barber's bond at about $16,000 for all charges. Some of the counts will be heard in General Sessions Court while others will remain in municipal court.

On Sunday, police responded about 3:15 p.m. to Waffle House, 711 Frontage Rd., in reference to a gunshot victim, said Capt. David Knipes with MBPD. Detectives investigated and obtained warrants for Barber, Knipes said.

Initial details police released said the woman was shot in the stomach while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post. The victim was shot by a backseat passenger, the post said.

Knipes said he believes the victim is still in the hospital, but doesn't face life-threatening injuries.

Defense Attorney Dwight Hudson said Barber, the victim and others from Pine Bluff, North Carolina, were in Myrtle Beach to enjoy the weekend. They were in a car at the Waffle House when the shooting occurred.

"It was accidental as far as the gunshot and the wound and nothing is intentional about it," Hudson said.

Hudson noted the types of charges as he made the case for a reasonable bond and said the investigation showed the shooting was accidental.

Barber appeared by video as several family members were in court for the bond hearing. Barber's mother is a clerk with police in North Carolina and Barber's father was a sheriff's deputy and highway patrolman the state. His father died of natural causes in July.

The victim's mother told the judge that her daughter underwent a medical procedure on Tuesday morning and more are needed. The victim's prognosis is positive.

In setting the bond, Clifford set he considered Barber's age and lack of criminal history. Clifford also warned people about what can happen when playing with guns.

"The recklessness shown here is beyond the pale as they say," Clifford said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong