Conway man faces armed robbery charge after Walmart parking lot assault, police say

Conway police arrested a 28-year-old after they say he assaulted a man and attempted to rob him in a Walmart parking lot.
Troy Michael Abreu, of Conway, is charged with armed robbery, online records show.
Abreu's charge stems from an incident on Saturday, when Conway police were called to Walmart located on Church Street after someone reported an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot, according to an incident report.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, told officers Abreu approached him in the parking and "assaulted him while armed with a weapon and tried to rob him," the report states.
Officials did not specify the type of weapon Abreu allegedly used, only that it was a "metal object," a release from Conway police said.
Abreu was arrested Monday and faces a $20,000 bond.
