Attempted murder suspect sought a day after he was arrested at Walmart, police say

Horry County police are looking for a 27-year-old Longs man who hit a victim across the head, shot at him and missed on Saturday night, according to a police report.
Officers responded to Bombing Range Road about 5:30 p.m. after a shots fired call, the report said.
When police arrived, a complainant and others were on the front porch, and all began talking about the suspect who came onto the property and shot a gun, police said.
The homeowner told police that she had just got home and didn't see anything, the report said. Several other people started pointing at a victim as he was walking away saying he'd been hit across his head, the report said.
Police tried to talk with the victim, who was deaf, but he was "moving so fast" officers had to run after him, the report said. Police tried to get the victim to talk, but the victim refused to cooperate and kept saying he was fine, police said. Officers said they were able to get the victim back to the incident location, but he left again.
The complainant told police she was sitting on the front porch with her sister and her son was standing in the yard, the report said. The suspect then drove into the yard in a brown Ford Taurus and jumped out of the car with no shirt on, according to the report. The complainant said she immediately saw a black gun in the man's hand and she screamed out, "gun," the report said.
As the complainant and her sister ran inside, the suspect approached the victim, hit the victim across the head and then shot at him twice, missing the victim and striking the bricks on the house, according to the report.
The witnesses then looked out of the window and saw the victim running away from the home and the suspect fire another shot, the report said.
The suspect got into his car and left toward his home on Sugarbowl Lane, the report said.
The complainant and others said they knew who the suspect was and told police the suspect had just been released from jail after an arrest at Walmart on Friday, the report said.
One empty shell casing and one bullet were found at the scene, and are believed to be .38 rounds, police said.
Horry County police redacted the name of the suspect on the police report. The suspect is wanted for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by persons convicted of a violent offense, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of an attempt to commit a violent crime, according to the report.
