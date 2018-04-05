Myrtle Beach area hotel owner charged with tax evasion

The owner of Patty's Dew Drop Inn was arrested Thursday by the S.C. Department of Revenue and charged with four counts of tax evasion.
Patricia Nuth allegedly underreported gross proceeds of sales on the business sales tax returns and evaded paying more than $18,000 in sales tax, according to a release from the department of revenue.
Nuth filed fraudulent sales tax returns for the business reporting $204,598 in gross proceeds of sales from January 2013 to August 2016, the release said. The department of revenue's investigation found actual gross proceeds for that period was $462,283, according to the release.
Nuth was booked Thursday at J. Reuben Long.
If convicted, Nuth faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per count, the release said.
Hannah Strong
