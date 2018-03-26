Woman destroys chocolate bunny after confronted about stealing, police say

A woman attempted to take a chocolate bunny from a Myrtle Beach Walgreens, but didn't end up leaving the store with the bunny, police said.
Instead, after being confronted about attempting to steal, the unknown woman crumbled the chocolate bunny, threw it inside and asked, "Are we good?" before leaving the store, a police report says.
Police say the woman walked past all points of sale Sunday evening at Walgreens, 300 S. Kings Highway.
The chocolate bunny is valued at $4.29, according to the report.
