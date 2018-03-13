He pulled her into a dirt lot. She screamed, 'Help. Stop. Rape'

A Greenville man appeared before a circuit court judge in Horry County on Tuesday and was ordered to nine years in prison years for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Myrtle Beach.

Tony Nevail Myers, 36, was convicted of first degree assault and battery, a trial done in his absence days before his final arrest on March 6 by the U.S. Marshal's task force in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Circuit court judge Steven John unsealed Myers' sentence and ordered him to serve nine years in prison on Tuesday.

On May, 27, 2012, Myers walked with the victim, who he just met through a mutual acquaintance, around 8th Avenue North and Lumber Street in Myrtle Beach, said senior assistant solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter.





After the victim "rebuffed" Myers' advances, he grabbed her around the throat and dragged her behind a construction trailer in a dirt lot, Walter said.

The victim fought for her life and said she screamed, "Help. Rape. Stop," Walter said, while Myers tried to rip her clothing off. The victim also said she hit Myers in the face several times and during one of those strikes, he bit her hand, the release said.

Several vehicles passed the area where the victim struggled with Myers before a "good Samaritan" stopped to help and Myers ran away, Walter said.

Myrtle Beach police were called and during their investigation, they swabbed the victim's hand where she was bitten, according to the release. DNA from the bite matched Myers, and he was arrested and charged, the release said.