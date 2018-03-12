Horry County Police Department
Guns, drugs, $45k seized in Horry County SWAT raid

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 12, 2018 12:50 PM

Horry County Police seized four types of drugs, six guns and made three arrests in a SWAT raid in Loris last week.

According to Krystal Dotson, public information officers with the police department, on Thursday, Narcotics & Vice Unit, SWAT and Street Crimes agents used search warrants at 1200 Meadow Wood Lake Lane and 1291 Log Cabin Road. The investigation started with a complaint from a concerned citizen.

Agents seized five handguns and a AR-15 assault rifle. They also found 30. 8 grams of heroin, 187.1 grams of marijuana, 23.7 grams of cocaine and 73.1 grams of crack cocaine. Police also took a 2011 GMC Sierra, a 2003 Mercedes Benz E Class and $45,000.

Ralphael Johnson, 26, of Loris, was charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking of cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Koceanna Freeman, 27, of Ash, N.C, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Stephon Johnson, 23 of Loris, was charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Anyone with tips about the illegal sale of drugs can submit them to drugtips@horrycounty.org.

