Guns, drugs, $45k seized in Horry County SWAT raid

Horry County Police seized four types of drugs, six guns and made three arrests in a SWAT raid in Loris last week.
According to Krystal Dotson, public information officers with the police department, on Thursday, Narcotics & Vice Unit, SWAT and Street Crimes agents used search warrants at 1200 Meadow Wood Lake Lane and 1291 Log Cabin Road. The investigation started with a complaint from a concerned citizen.
Agents seized five handguns and a AR-15 assault rifle. They also found 30. 8 grams of heroin, 187.1 grams of marijuana, 23.7 grams of cocaine and 73.1 grams of crack cocaine. Police also took a 2011 GMC Sierra, a 2003 Mercedes Benz E Class and $45,000.
Ralphael Johnson, 26, of Loris, was charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking of cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Koceanna Freeman, 27, of Ash, N.C, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Stephon Johnson, 23 of Loris, was charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Anyone with tips about the illegal sale of drugs can submit them to drugtips@horrycounty.org.
