CCU football player suspended indefinitely after criminal sexual conduct charge

A Coastal Carolina football player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after police charged him with third degree criminal sexual conduct, university officials say.
Myles David White, 20, was arrested by police about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was released Wednesday morning from J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, records show. A $5,000 bond was set.
Associate athletic director for media relations Mike Cawood said White has been suspended from the football team indefinitely, and added the football coaching staff would not have a comment on a pending legal matter.
University spokesperson Martha Hunn said White was "restricted from campus" after the university learned of his arrest.
Never miss a local story.
"This measure is taken during the university administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation," Hunn said.
On Feb. 19, the victim reported to CCU's public safety that she was sexually assaulted in September 2016, according to a CCU police report.
The police report lists the incident as forcible rape.
The victim said the incident happened at her University Place apartment, the report said.
In a Monday interview, White gave police his account of the incident, the report says. White told police the victim invited him over, according to the report.
An arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
White, a 6-foot-4 defensive end, is one of five returning starters on the defense after starting 11 of 12 games in 2017 and has been a significant contributor for the Chanticleers defense in the past two seasons after redshirting as a freshman.
In 24 career games, White has 91 total tackles, including 12 for a loss of yards, three pass break ups, three blocked kicks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
White, of North Charleston, is a rising junior in athletic eligibility who played at Fort Dorchester High.
Comments