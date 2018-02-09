Another arrest in home invasion shootout

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a home invasion reported last month in North Myrtle Beach that involved suspects exchanging gunfire with a homeowner, according to officials.
Jiah Haki Amari Clarke of Longs is charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, according to police records.
The charges stem from an invasion incident reported Jan. 14 at a mobile home on the 1000 block of 14th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. Officers were called about 5 a.m. that day in reference to an ongoing burglary with shots fired.
As police drove to the home, dispatchers told them the homeowner fired at two suspects dressed in dark clothing. The two suspects fired back before dropping a gun and running, the police report states.
Authorities spoke with the victim who told them he was home with his girlfriend and infant son when the burglary and shooting happened. Police checked everyone for injuries and none are noted in the report.
Investigating officers found a gun on the living room floor, and they were told by the victim it was the weapon used by the suspects. Officers noted “multiple empty shell casings” were seen on the floor, and also said there were bullet holes in the rear of the home that appeared to be from the suspects firing back at the victim.
Police also found a gun on the living room couch that the victim said he used to fire at the suspects, according to the report.
Authorities previously arrested Miracle Evans, 25, of Little River in connection with attempted murder and first-degree burglary on Jan. 29.
Her bond was set at a total of $30,000, and she was released on home detention, according to jail records.
