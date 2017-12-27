Human teeth, over 3,000 doses of heroin and more found on man at NMB Walmart

An alleged $25 shoplifting incident on Christmas Eve led North Myrtle Beach Police to find more than 3,000 doses of heroin, along with human teeth, a handgun, pills and marijuana on a man at Walmart.
Police charged 21-year-old Tavon Malik Stanley, of Calabash, North Carolina, with trafficking heroin, four counts of possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana, online jail records show.
When officers arrived at Walmart, located at 550 Highway 17 North, a manager said two people were detained in the asset protection office and that one of them, later identified by police as Stanley, smelled like marijuana, according to an incident report from North Myrtle Beach police.
An employee told officers they saw 18-year-old Ashley Smith, who was with Stanley, allegedly take around $25 worth of items from a shelf, conceal the merchandise and walk past all points of sale without paying, the report says.
Inside the office, police explained to Stanley and Smith that they were under arrest. Officers say Stanley was holding $2,520 in cash and when they asked if he had a gun, he said he had a Ruger 9 mm that may have been stolen, according to the police report.
After officers retrieved the gun and handcuffed Stanley, they then searched the black book bag that he was wearing.
Police say the following items were inside Stanley’s bag and were seized:
- An estimated 3,190 doses of heroin inside waxed paper bags
- Two human teeth
- Three unopened Fentanyl patches
- 56 blue pills with “K9” imprinted on them
- 25 pills with “3060” imprinted on them
- 22 grams of marijuana
- One pill with “A/214” imprinted on it
Smith was charged with shoplifting and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Christmas Day, according to jail records. Stanley was released on a $51,500 bond Tuesday afternoon.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
