Dolphins, humpback whale playing in ocean near Grand Strand beach

“It was a morning walk that I will never forget,” said Troy Montenery who reported seeing a pod of dolphins escorting a humpback whale in the ocean around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

He said he spotted the marine mammals as he was walking south into Litchfield from Huntington Beach State Park.

“It's been a very active week for dolphin sighting, at least a dozen every morning this week,” Montenery said. “But to see six or seven dolphins escorting a humpback whale was absolutely incredible!”

He said he followed the marine mammals as he walked his dog for about an hour.

“The whole time he was only about 50 yards off shore. Then, he moved about 500 yards offshore and I started looking through my videos, hoping I had some good footage!” Montenery said.

Montenery was grateful that his dog makes him walk everyday, he said.