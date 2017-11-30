Video footage shows a masked gunman believed by Myrtle Beach police to have been Brandon Lee Alston robbing a 3rd Avenue South gas station last weekend.
Crime

MBPD seeks help finding man suspected of being behind recent armed robbery

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

November 30, 2017

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Myrtle Beach police believe they know who is the masked gunman behind last Saturday’s armed robbery of a local convenience store. Now, they’re seeking the public’s help in bringing him to justice.

Brandon Lee Alston is wanted by authorities for his alleged role in the armed robbery of the Scotchman gas station in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South. He is wanted on a litany of charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, weapon possession and lottery fraud.

Police advise that Alston “is considered armed and dangerous.”

Believed to have been wearing all black clothing and a mask resembling that from the movie “Scream,” Alston is accused of jumping the store counter and hitting the 58-year-old clerk on duty with a pistol below the left eye. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the register, lottery tickets and the victim’s cellphone, the report states.

After the store clerk followed the suspect’s orders, he was told to stay on the ground and threatened with being shot should he not obey those demands, according to police statements.

In addition to a victim’s description, officers noted a shoe print near the store and white gloves believed to have been used during the crime.

If anyone has information as to Alston’s whereabouts, the MBPD asks they call (843) 918-1382.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

