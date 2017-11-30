Myrtle Beach police on scene of shooting off Mr. Joe White

Myrtle Beach police are investigating shots fired at Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.
A heavy police presence swarmed at Spivey Avenue and King Street and Grey Street and Mr. Joe White about 11:45 a.m. Thursday where crime scene investigators started collecting evidence and gathering statements, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
About an hour after police were called to investigate the shooting, Crosby said so far no victims had been found, so it appears no one was hurt in the incident. He described the investigating as “still very fluid,” and said officers are working to learn whether the shooting is tied to an incident on Grey Street nearby. Crosby said they are still trying to determine what happened on Grey Street.
Police did detain someone in connection with the investigation, but no formal charges have been made.
Crosby said the community is not in danger, and so far few details have been released. Police are seeking the public’s help in the incident and are calling for anyone with information to contact them at 843-918-1382.
