Crime

Police investigating after 25 guns stolen during Aynor store break-in

By Elizabeth Townsend, Emily Weaver And eweaver@thesunnews.com

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Horry County police detectives are investigating a store burglary in Aynor after 25 guns were stolen on Saturday.

At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to Rivertown Auction and Gun Company at 2705 U.S. 501 in Aynor, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County spokeswoman.

Police learned during their investigation that the suspect(s) involved forced their way inside the store, Dotson said.

There is no information on suspects currently; however, anyone with information can call Detective Terry Elliot at 843-251-3631 or ElliotT@horrycounty.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ATF is offering a $20,000 reward for any information on the case.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfriend and their unborn child.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard
Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 1:51

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

View More Video