Police investigating after 25 guns stolen during Aynor store break-in

Horry County police detectives are investigating a store burglary in Aynor after 25 guns were stolen on Saturday.
At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to Rivertown Auction and Gun Company at 2705 U.S. 501 in Aynor, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County spokeswoman.
Police learned during their investigation that the suspect(s) involved forced their way inside the store, Dotson said.
There is no information on suspects currently; however, anyone with information can call Detective Terry Elliot at 843-251-3631 or ElliotT@horrycounty.org.
The ATF is offering a $20,000 reward for any information on the case.
