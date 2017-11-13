More Videos

  Man accused of killing father appears in court Monday

    Christopher Yobak was found on the victim’s front porch smoking a cigarette when officers arrived at the Myrtle Beach area home, according to a police report.

Crime

Man charged with father’s murder denied bond

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2017 11:22 AM

Police charged a 36-year-old man with the murder of his father Monday. He allegedly shot his father multiple times Saturday night in a house they shared near Myrtle Beach.

Christoper Charles Yobak was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway early Sunday morning following the shooting death of 62-year-old Charles Yobak, who was his father, authorities said.

Christopher Yobak is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, confirmed Christopher Yobak is the son of Charles Yobak, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.

Yobak appeared Monday before Magistrate Judge Aaron Butler the morning of his 36th birthday, according to jail records.

Pierce Haar, representing the state, asked the judge to deny bond. Yobak’s attorney, Regina Ward, asked that he be granted bond on the weapons possession charge.

“Mr. Yobak is a resident here … he currently resides with his mother. He has a 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter that he has custody of. He’s certainly not a flight risk,” she told the judge.

The judge could not set bond on the murder charge, because that must be done by a higher court; however, the judge did deny bond on the weapons charge.

“He takes the position that he is innocent ... and he is looking forward to his day in court to be exonerated of these charges,” Ward said.

Yobak111317
Christoper Charles Yobak - JRLDC

Yobak’s charges stem from an incident that happened Saturday night at a home on Southbury Drive near the Burgess community.

Horry County police responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. An officer who lives next door to where the shooting happened went to the scene and said the victim did not have a pulse.

Police said they found Christopher Yobak smoking a cigarette on the front porch, and he was then placed in the back of a patrol car, according to a police report.

His attorney told the court Yobak doesn’t have a criminal history that he had informed her of, and had never been arrested in connection with a violent crime before. His attorney also told the court Yobak is also a concealed carry permit.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check revealed Yobak has no prior arrests in the state.

Yobak remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

