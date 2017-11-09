How a Walmart panhandling complaint led to a captured fugitive in Myrtle Beach

A 30-year-old man wanted in Conway on armed robbery and kidnapping charges was arrested after police said he was discovered sleeping in a car at Walmart Monday night.
Darrell Gowans was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, in addition to armed robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident in Conway. Gowans is charged with sleeping in a motor vehicle, fugitive, and giving false information to police in Myrtle Beach, records show.
Myrtle Beach officers were called out to the Seaboard Street Walmart about 9:30 p.m. Monday after a complaint was made about panhandling. Police found a silver Honda that was listed by dispatchers and found two men asleep in the vehicle after spotting it on the side of the store.
One of the men, Kevin Michael Shealy, gave an officer a Georgia state driver’s license. He was charged with sleeping in a motor vehicle.
Gowans gave police a false name and birth date when asked for his information, according to the report. Police said information he was giving them wasn’t matching up, and a mobile finger print reading device was brought to the scene.
Gowans then told officers his first name, and that was confirmed by the print reader device, which also showed he was wanted out of Conway on several charges, the report states.
He is also wanted out of Henrico County in Virginia, according to the report, which didn’t state what charge he has there.
Gowans is being jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond had not been set as of Thursday morning, jail records show.
