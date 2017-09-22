Mother arrested in disappearance of missing 11-month-old baby

0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Pause

1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

1:53 Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short

1:45 What is the best fit for the property that housed the Palace Theatre at Broadway at the Beach?

2:37 Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell

1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

0:46 Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night

2:38 Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game