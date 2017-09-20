U-Haul employee pulled a gun when he thought a man stole a truck, police say

A U-Haul employee allegedly attacked a man he believed stole one of the company’s trucks, briefly holding him at gunpoint and wrapping him in a chokehold, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Robert Bruce Hubbard, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of 21st Avenue North on Tuesday in reference to a disturbance, the report states.
Police spoke with Hubbard and a 37-year-old man, who had just been in a fight.
Hubbard was a U-Haul employee and believed the victim had stolen one of the company’s trucks, the report says, which states the truck was legally rented by the victim.
The suspect confronted the victim to try to get the truck back, and didn’t believe the victim actually rented it, the report says.
The victim said the employee reached for his keys, so the victim tried to close the truck’s door. The suspect then went to his own truck and grabbed a gun, which police said he didn’t have a permit to carry, the report states.
The victim told police the suspect then held him at gunpoint and wouldn’t allow him to leave, the report notes.
After a short time, the suspect went to put his gun away, police said, and the victim said he tried to disarm him. The victim tried to unload the gun, and was then put in a chokehold by the suspect, the report says.
The victim then repeatedly hit the suspect in the face with the unloaded gun in an attempt to break free, the report states.
The victim told police his throat was sore, and officers noted he had redness around his neck area. He was treated by EMS, authorities said.
The victim said after the suspect released him, he went inside a Social Services office on 21st Avenue North to turn the pistol over to a government official and call police.
The suspect was also seen by EMS, and they stated he needed two stitches following the altercation, according to the report.
He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment, and was then taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, police said.
Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations for U-Haul based in Arizona, confirmed Hubbard was employed by U-Haul during the incident, and said his employment has since been terminated.
Hubbard remained jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on $45,000 bond, jail records show.
