Police arrest duo wanted in connection with armed robbery of Conway liquor store

A pair wanted in connection with last week’s armed robbery of a Conway liquor store have been arrested, according to a police news release.
Horry County police arrested 20-year-old Jada Dannielle Rogers, of Charlotte, N.C., and 28-year-old Vincent Scott Rosenzweig, of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the release states.
Police charged Rosenzweig with armed robbery and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, online records show. His bond is set at $50,000.
Rogers is charged with accessory after the fact to felony, records also show. Her bond is set at $5,000. Both were still in jail as of Sunday afternoon.
At about 6:46 p.m. July 22, Conway police were called to Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store on 4th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.
Employees at the store described a male suspect, later identified by police as Rosenzweig, who they said was armed with a knife during the incident, police said.
