J. Reuben Long Detention Center
J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Crime

Police arrest duo wanted in connection with armed robbery of Conway liquor store

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 27, 2017 2:58 PM

A pair wanted in connection with last week’s armed robbery of a Conway liquor store have been arrested, according to a police news release.

Horry County police arrested 20-year-old Jada Dannielle Rogers, of Charlotte, N.C., and 28-year-old Vincent Scott Rosenzweig, of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the release states.

Police charged Rosenzweig with armed robbery and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, online records show. His bond is set at $50,000.

Rogers is charged with accessory after the fact to felony, records also show. Her bond is set at $5,000. Both were still in jail as of Sunday afternoon.

At about 6:46 p.m. July 22, Conway police were called to Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store on 4th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

Employees at the store described a male suspect, later identified by police as Rosenzweig, who they said was armed with a knife during the incident, police said.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect
Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video