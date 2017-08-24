Conway bank robbery, murder suspect set to appear in NC court

Brandon Michael Council, accused of shooting and killing two Conway bank employees during a robbery Monday, is set to appear before a federal judge in Pitt County, North Carolina this afternoon.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Council is set to have a bond hearing in federal court at 2 p.m.
Richardson said his partners with the U.S. Attorney's Office are "aggressively pursuing" federal charges in the deadly robbery.
Council could be extradited back to Horry County by next week, Richardson said.
Lance Crick, of the S.C. U.S. Attorney, also announced the hearing for this afternoon in a news release. The release states that Council has been charged with armed bank robbery with a deadly weapon, resulting in death, use, carry, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
Multiple agencies are partnering in the investigation, including the FBI, Conway Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Carolina police agencies, and others.
The charges stem from a bank robbery and murder of two bank employees at CresCom Bank on16th Avenue reported early Monday afternoon.
Authorities say a suspect shot and killed Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen, 36, of Green Sea and Donna Major, 59, of Conway during the robbery before fleeing the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles.
The white Chrysler 200 taken in the incident was later found by police.
Council is currently wanted for felony common law robbery after a bank robbery at the BB&T branch at 1604 S. Tarboro St. in Wilson on Aug. 10. No one was injured in that robbery, according to WRAL.
