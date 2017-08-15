Small child found in car with woman shot to death near NC border

A small child was found alive in the car of the murdered Tabor City, N.C. woman early Tuesday, according to an Horry County incident report.
The woman was found dead in a Honda Accord after suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Carolina Road and Church Road near Green Sea, close to the North Carolina border, police said.
Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
The child in the car takes to a hospital, the report says. The name of the hospital was redacted in the report.
Lewis had six children, according to her cousin, Akeem Jenrette.
“She was a great cousin and an even better mom,” Jenrette said. “Her kids were her everything, her world. Anyone that knows her could tell you when it came to her children there wasn’t a thing that could stop her from providing for them.”
WMBF News reported the cries of the child led a neighbor to the car, where they also found Lewis inside.
The Department of Social Services was notified and took custody of the child, police said.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said officers are engaged in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Dotson said officers combed the area for evidence with bloodhounds Tuesday.
She said there are currently no suspects.
