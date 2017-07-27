Crime

Police investigating murder after Loris man dies from gunshot

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

July 27, 2017 12:33 PM

A 27-year-old man died after he was shot at a Loris-area club early Thursday morning.

William R. Simmons was shot at a club on Paddock Road in the Cedar Branch area of Loris, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

He was taken to a hospital in the Loris area then transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wound about 6 a.m., Edge said.

Horry County police responded about 3 a.m. to a Loris hospital emergency room, according to a police report. A man at the hospital with the victim told officers he was inside a home along Cedar Branch Road when he heard gunshots. He went outside to investigate and said he discovered Simmons lying in a ditch along the roadside.

The man said Simmons had been shot, and that he put him in a vehicle and drove him to a hospital, authorities said.

The man told police he didn’t see the shooting, but heard the gunfire and found the victim. The man said the shooting happened down a side street off Cedar Branch Road. Police noted in the report they found a crime scene.

Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said authorities don’t currently have any suspect information, but officers are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

