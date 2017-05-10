Horry County police on scene of human remains found in wooded area

Horry County police discovered human remains Wednesday afternoon while searching for a missing man.

Horry County officers were near Horse Pen Bay Road in the Aynor area searching for Randy Davis, who was reported missing in January 2016.

While combing the area, police discovered human remains, according to Krystal Dotson, spokesman with the Horry County Police Department.

“At this time we cannot confirm the identity of the remains, but will provide an update as soon as they become available,” said Davis via email.

Darris Fowler, coroner on scene, said that the remains are that of a male, and that they have been sent to Charleston for testing.

The identity should be released by tomorrow evening, according to Fowler.

Natasha Ryce was riding her horse, Honey, Wednesday afternoon, heading to the trail they often take through the woods off of Horse Pen Bay Road when they saw police at the scene.

Ryce lives about a quarter of a mile away and said she has always kept an eye out for Davis ever since his disappearance from the quiet community.

Members of the community rallied together handing out flyers, showing support in vigils and praying for answers ever since Davis went missing.

Ryce said she was surprised and saddened to hear of the discovery of a body.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.