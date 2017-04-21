Former teacher charged with solicitation of a minor

A former Horry County Schools teacher was arrested Tuesday in connection with solicitation of a minor.
According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, 41-year-old Conway resident Kenneth McWilliams was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made the arrest, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.
Investigators said McWilliams engaged in conversations via social media with a minor victim regarding engaging in sexual activity according to the press release. Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton confirmed that McWilliams worked in the Horry County Early College High School as an AVID coach from August 1, 2008 to August 16, 2009.
He was a teacher in the Horry County Education Center from August 17, 2009 until he resigned on September 24, 2014, said Britton.
