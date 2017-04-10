Coroner releases names of men killed in weekend wrecks

The coroner’s office has released the names of two men who died in wrecks over the weekend.
Joseph Necessary, 46, of Conway died from injuries he sustained when he lost control of his motorcycle on S.C. Highway 31 near the U.S. 501 exit at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Necessary was a retired officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Necessary was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on S.C. 31 when he ran off of the right side of the roadway, dropped the bike and struck a median barrier.
He was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle crash, according to Southern.
The pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. 501 near Academy Drive on Sunday has been identified as Robert "Bobby" Livingston, McSpadden said. Livingston was 37 years old and from Longs. He died from injuries sustained in the collision.
Southern says Christopher Fling, 25, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck northbound on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.
Fling fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later, Southern said.
Fling was charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision that resulted in death. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 6:23 a.m. Sunday.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
