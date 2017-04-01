Two men charged in connection with human trafficking, drugs in Myrtle Beach

Two North Carolina men were arrested Friday in connection charges related to human trafficking and drugs, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Willie Columbus Lacy, 26, and David Davell Ward, 24, both Greensboro, N.C. are each charged with trafficking/ trafficking in persons, recruiting, enticing and drugs/ possession of marijuana, first offense, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Ward is also charged with sex/prostitution and minor/ contributing to the delinquency of a minor, online records show.
The two were arrested on the 2400 block of North Ocean Boulevard about 3 a.m. Friday, according to online Myrtle Beach records.
Police began investigating after learning a missing underage person was possibly in the area. After investigating, officers discovered that an advertisement on Backpage.com about the underage person existed, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
Police kept investigating and gathered evidence that the underage person was being coerced into sexual acts, Crosby said.
Crosby said the investigation is ongoing.
“To ensure the integrity of the investigation, and to respect the victim in this incident, specific and detailed information cannot be released at this time,” he said by email.
