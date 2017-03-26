Investigators wrap up Drexel search in Georgetown. FBI says they’re getting closer

Investigative activity related to the Brittanee Drexel case resumed Sunday morning in the woods off of Foxfire Court in Georgetown. Operations were completed by 2 p.m., but investigators were mum on what they found.
“The last three days we have progressed the investigation,” Don Woods, a supervisory agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said at the scene. “We’re not going to discuss what we found or what we did not find. I’m confident in telling you the investigation was advanced. We have progressed.”
Authorities, including the FBI and local police, have been tight-lipped about what they were doing and what they appeared to be looking for in the area with K-9s and an excavation unit that were brought in Saturday.
“We’re confident we’re getting closer to resolving this matter and bringing those accountable to justice,” Woods said, citing the many agencies which have helped in the investigation.
Drexel was 17 when her family said she came to Myrtle Beach without their knowledge on a spring break trip with a group of friends. She was last seen leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 S. Ocean Blvd. on April 25, 2009. She has been missing ever since.
An FBI agent at a press conference last year admitted investigators believe Drexel was held for several days against her will and killed in the McClellanville area, south of Georgetown.
The search was being conducted in a wooded area off Foxfire Court in Georgetown County, just off Mercer Avenue near Highway 521. Agents could be seen through the woods using shovels on Saturday. Later in the afternoon heavy earth-moving machinery was used at the scene, but there were no details available as to what prompted the new search and why they were looking in that area.
The FBI, however, noted the operation was successful in progressing the case.
“We’ve made strides in bringing those responsible for Brittanee’s death and disappearance to justice. We feel good about that,” Woods said on Sunday. “With that said there’s still more work to do based upon the leads...”
Jailhouse informants told police Drexel was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, trafficked, killed and dumped in an alligator pit in McClellanville. One of the informants, now serving more than 25 years for manslaughter, told authorities he saw Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor and others sexually assaulting Drexel at a “stash house.” The informant said Drexel tried to escape while he was there, but she was dragged back into the house and killed.
Although federal agents pressed to bring charges against Taylor for an old 2011 robbery, they have not had enough to charge Taylor with any crime in Drexel’s case. Taylor’s federal case has been continued until May.
The last signal from Drexel’s cellphone pinged just north of McClellanville in an area known as South Santee.
“The disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been an ongoing and active investigation even through today,” Woods said. “This case was never closed. It was never declared a cold case.”
It was on the efforts of dogged investigators that they ended up in Georgetown on a hunt for new clues last week, he said.
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Drexel’s disappearance.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or the CUE Center for Missing Persons’ 24-hour tip line at 910-232-1687.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
