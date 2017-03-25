New search for Brittanee Drexel enters second day

0:43 Burning of the Socks Pause

3:54 Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

1:14 Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park