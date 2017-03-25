New search for Brittanee Drexel enters second day

A new search that began Friday for Brittanee Drexel in Georgetown County resumed Saturday morning.
FBI agents along with other law enforcement officers were involved in “investigative activity” just outside of Georgetown County, and the search was related to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel, according to reports.
FBI Supervisory Agent Don Wood confirmed the “activity” but was unable to say what exactly the FBI was investigating, but the attorney for the Drexel family, Brad Conway, confirmed to WPDE the search was related to Drexel, who went missing in 2009.
The search is being conducted in the Georgetown County area in a wooded area off Foxfire Court, which is off Mercer Avenue near Highway 521.
Drexel was 17 when her family said she came to Myrtle Beach without their knowledge on a spring break trip with a group of friends. She was last seen leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 S. Ocean Blvd. on April 25, 2009.
The FBI said last summer they had evidence that Drexel was murdered.
In August, it was reported a prison inmate allegedly told the FBI he was present when Drexel was killed. The inmate, Taquan Brown, told investigators he went to a house in the McClellanville area when he saw another man “sexually abusing Brittanee Drexel,” an agent testified.
Brown reportedly told the FBI when he went to the house, he saw Drexel, who tried to escape, but was caught and brought back inside. Brown then heard two shots and Drexel’s body then was covered and taken away, Brown allegedly said.
The FBI agent testified Brown told him Drexel’s body was “placed in a pit, or gator pit... Eaten by the gators.”
However, a family member of the men accused of killing Drexel refutes the story, claiming police are simply trying to solve the cold case. The last signal from Drexel’s cellphone pinged just north of McClellanville in an area known as South Santee.
