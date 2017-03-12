Fight leads to gunfire at the Circle K

Three people were arrested after a fight led to gunfire at the Circle K in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1101 N. Kings Highway convenience store at 9:15 p.m. for a report of “shots fired.”
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that two groups of people were engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the store,” said Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “A person from one of the groups brandished a gun and fired the weapon.”
No injuries had been reported in the shooting Saturday night.
Officers have been reviewing video from city cameras, conducting interviews and evaluating evidence as the investigation continues.
The names of the ones arrested will be released as soon as those warrants have been served, Crosby said.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments